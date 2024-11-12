Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Crashes In Alleged Street Race

Street racing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan seems crazy, but that’s what a suspect allegedly was doing against a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 when both cars crashed, injuring four people. But the driver of the Rolls took off on foot and authorities are still searching for that person.

It’s a weird story out of Van Nuys, California in an area known for interesting things going down. After all, how often do you see someone street racing a $400,000-plus Rolls?

The whole chain of events unfolded before 10 pm on November 8 as the British ultra-luxury SUV tried to show the wondrously powerful and quick Teutonic sports car it could keep up. Perhaps the two were racing for a jar of Grey Poupon?

Whatever the alleged race was over, the two vehicles were neck-and-neck going down Sherman Way at a high speed when they entered an intersection. The Mercedes hit a Honda Civic turning left. Footage from NBCLA shows the front end of that car obliterated.

The driver of the Civic was ejected and the passenger was injured. It’s amazing neither one was killed instantly.

In the meantime, the Rolls driver swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid that crash, reports the Los Angeles Times. That, of course, caused another collision, as swerving often does. You can see in the NBCLA footage there’s damage all down the passenger side of the Cullinan.

For reasons everyone is free to speculate on, the Rolls-Royce driver took advantage of the chaos and fled the scene on foot. Police are still looking for the suspect, but hadn’t released a description. We don’t even know if it’s a man or a woman.

Not only were the Honda occupants taken to the hospital, so was the Mercedes driver and an unspecified fourth person. Yet again, we have an example of why street racing is dumb.

Image via NBCLA/YouTube

