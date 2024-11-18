Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Running From Police, Suspect Runs His Car Into A Tow Truck

Sometimes, the trash takes itself out, or in this case, a guy running from Redondo Beach Police crashed his car into the back of a tow truck. Footage of the wreck was captured by a camera in the tow truck’s cab, showing the moment of impact.

Military family runs into big problems with an auto transport service.

That impact was so great, it knocked the car that was on the back of the wrecker off, save one wheel, as shown in footage from Fox 11. That’s incredible considering vehicles are usually strapped and/or chained to the back of tow trucks so they don’t fall off.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, the crash had to have been at a high speed. The front end of the car which hit the tow truck was demolished, so the suspect is lucky he didn’t kill himself in the process. We can’t even tell for sure what the make/model is on the sedan, it’s so badly mangled. But we can see the sticker on the back window, “No Pasa Nada.” How ironic.

Thankfully, the tow truck driver wasn’t hurt in the accident. From what’s shown by Fox 11, the back end of the wrecker is just fine. Considering they’re made of high-strength steel, and we’ve seen cars crash into the back of them before without damaging them, we’re not too surprised by that outcome.

What’s really amazing is the tow truck was running its emergency lights while making a turn through an intersection in Redondo Beach, California. We get that the suspect was going fast, running from police, but how do you miss a big truck with flashing lights? It’s just another piece to the puzzle of who’s dumb enough to run from police.

We just want to know if the tow truck loaded the original vehicle back on and took the one that crashed into it. After all, it was already on the scene, so it would make sense.

Image via Fox 11 Los Angeles/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.