A Russian warlord who seemingly put a machine gun on a Cybertruck says Elon Musk 'remotely disabled' the militarized EV

A Chechen warlord raged against Elon Musk after claiming the Tesla CEO shut down his Cybertruck.

The Putin ally accused Musk of "behaving badly" and not being "manly" after the EV got bricked.

Ramzan Kadyrov previously suggested he could send the Cybertruck to be used in fighting in Ukraine.

The Chechen warlord who showed off a Cybertruck decked out with what appeared to be a machine gun is raging against Elon Musk, saying Tesla remotely bricked his modified pickup.

Ramzan Kadyrov, who last month claimed the pickup was a gift from Musk and suggested he might send it into war against Ukraine, accused the billionaire of "behaving badly" and not being "manly" after the modified Cybertruck was "remotely disabled."

"Elon Musk behaved badly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then turns them off remotely," Kadyrov wrote Thursday in a post on Telegram.

"That's not manly," the Chechen warlord said, adding that he had to tow the vehicle after Tesla shut it down. "How could you do that, Elon?"

Musk strongly denied donating the Cybertruck to Kadyrov after the Russian-backed leader posted a video in August of the apparently militarized electric vehicle on Telegram.

Kadyrov, who has controlled Chechnya since 2007 and is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is known for his social-media gimmicks, outlandish stunts, and repressive rule.

He claimed that the Cybertruck "coped well" in combat, having previously suggested the steel-plated pickup would be sent into battle in Ukraine.

Experts have questioned whether the Tesla pickup, which weighs about 6,800 pounds and needs to be recharged every 320 miles, would make a useful combat vehicle.

Mark Cancian, a senior advisor with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, previously told Business Insider the Cybertruck would be "totally useless" on the battlefield.

"Where do you recharge this thing on the battlefield? There are no Tesla outlets on the front lines in the Donbas," he said.

How a Cybertruck ended up in Kadyrov's hands is still something of a mystery.

Experts told BI that since directly exporting a Cybertruck from the US to Chechnya is illegal because of US sanctions, the vehicle had likely been resold to Kadyrov via a third country.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment sent outside normal working hours.

