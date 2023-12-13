Saleen Unveils 2024 Mustang White Label

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Amping Up Ford's Muscle Car Game.

Saleen, a notable player in the automotive performance industry, has recently introduced the 2024 Mustang White Label, an exhilarating take on the S650 Ford Mustang. This newly revealed model blends a captivating aesthetic with formidable power upgrades, setting a new benchmark in the muscle car arena.

The 2024 Saleen Mustang White Label immediately catches the eye with its revamped front fascia, designed to enhance aerodynamics. The car's design language flows seamlessly from the front to the side skirts, creating a cohesive and dynamic appearance. Reminiscent of the iconic Fox Body Mustang, Saleen's addition of a flat decklid spoiler adds a nostalgic touch to this modern beast. Complementing the overall design are the wheels, echoing the Fox Body Mustang era, and an interior with a retro gauge cluster setting, offering a contemporary homage to a classic muscle car era.

However, Saleen's enhancements aren't just skin deep. Under the hood, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine has been tuned to deliver 510 horsepower, a notable increment from the Mustang Dark Horse. This power boost is achieved without resorting to forced induction, remarkably maintaining the vehicle's original fuel efficiency.

Performance enhancements extend to the chassis as well, with the incorporation of Saleen's Gen 5 Racecraft suspension. Complementing this is a set of vibrant yellow Saleen brakes, ensuring that the White Label not only accelerates with vigor but also stops with precision.

Priced at $61,990 USD, the 2024 White Label Saleen Mustang emerges as a competitively priced option, slightly undercutting the entry-level Mustang Dark Horse. This pricing strategy positions the White Label as an attractive option for enthusiasts seeking a high-performance muscle car with a unique aesthetic twist.

Saleen's lineup expansion doesn't stop here. Anticipation builds for the forthcoming Yellow Label, promising a minimum of 750 horsepower, and the Black Label, which is expected to surpass the 800 horsepower mark. These additions underscore Saleen's commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and design, solidifying its status as a key player in the evolution of the iconic Ford Mustang.

