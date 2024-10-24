Scout Reveals Traveler SUV, Terra Pickup EVs with Range Extender Option

Scout Motors

It's been more than two years since Volkswagen confirmed plans to revive the Scout nameplate here in the United States, returning the former International Harvester icon to the market for the first time since 1980. This new 4x4 isn’t your grandfather’s International however; VW made clear the Scout Motors will be arriving as an electric vehicle brand.

With the automaker finally pulling the cover off of the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck models, we finally have a first taste of what to expect from the revived icon when it arrives for 2027. Here’s everything we know so far about the all-new Scouts.

Volkswagen acquired the Scout name via its 2020 purchase of the Navistar International Corporation, which has produced large commercial trucks and powertrains since International Harvester went defunct in 1985. And while this new automaker claims to be a wholly American, independent start-up, the VW ownership trail is evident. That’s not a bad thing, especially when you consider that the brand designed and engineered these trucks in Michigan, with plans to open a production facility in South Carolina. The venture is clearly designed to get in on the rugged SUV craze here in the States, where the VW brand historically underperforms compared to its global footprint. If you don’t have the brand history of your own to revive like Ford, you might as well buy someone else's.

Scout Motors

The original Scout first arrived in 1961, and in many respects, it's the true forebear to many of the SUVs that dot American roadways today. Like the Ford Bronco that came after it, the Scout was more livable than the Willys Jeeps of the day, without sacrificing much capability beyond the pavement. The truck never quite reached the same level of cultural impact as the Ford or the Jeep, but with the success of the Bronco and Wrangler, it’s not hard to see why VW might want to try and capture a piece of that same nostalgia-driven market here.

“Two years in the making, the day has finally come to share the next generation of Scout vehicles with the world,” said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Scout Motors. “The original core idea — rugged, versatile vehicles capable of off-road adventure and family duty — is more relevant than ever. We couldn’t be prouder to revitalize this iconic American brand, create thousands of American jobs, and put American ingenuity back to work.”

Scout Motors

The team at Scout have found some places to be traditional, but I wouldn’t go as far as to call this machine old-school. Both the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup models are based on a bespoke body-on-frame chassis, which Scout claims is not related to any existing VW. The rear end features a solid rear axle, and mirrors the Bronco’s approach with an independent front suspension. The setup gives the trucks more than a foot of ground clearance, which aids in a 36-inch maximum wading depth.

Four-wheel drive is provided by an electric motor at either axle, with Scout claiming an output of 1000 lb-ft will be on offer. No horsepower figures have been shared, but with a 0-60 mph estimate of 3.5 seconds, we know the trucks will have plenty of shove. We do know the Scout models will receive front and rear locking differentials, as well as a sway-bar disconnect system up at the nose. Scout says a 35-inch tire will fit under the fenders, but that requires an bed-mounted spare in pickup form. 33-inch units are standard. Like the Bronco, the Wrangler, and the Hummer EV, Scout vehicles will offer a variety of different roof options, including a glass unit or the rolling "Cabana Top."

Scout Motors

No word yet on battery size, but we know Scout believes a range of up to 350 miles is possible with the all-electric powertrain. Of course. off-road fans like to go far away from civilization from time to time, which often requires bringing extra fuel along for the ride. This is difficult in a pure electric machine — so Scout has taken a page out of the Ram handbook. Alongside the pure EV variants, Scout will also offer a range-extender model, which will use a small internal-combustion engine as a generator to add juice back to the battery.

VW hasn’t specified which powertrain will be used for this task, but the REEV powertrain adds a ton of usability to the lineup. With the range extender system, known as Harvester (get it?), the trucks will reportedly achieve more than 500 miles of range. Charging shouldn’t be a problem either, with every Scout model arriving with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. The truck’s 800-volt architecture also means you’ll be able to charge at up to 350 kW.

The Terra model brings a unique 5.5-foot bed to the lineup, and offers 10,000 lbs of towing capability. That’s up significantly from the 7000-lb figure offered by the SUV, but both vehicles share a 2000 lbs payload capacity figure. Those numbers all fall in the range most half-ton buyers would be happy with — assuming towing with the trucks doesn’t completely destroy the range, of course. The bed also comes equipped with items like two 120-volt outlets and a single 240-volt outlet, which can power your job site tools or tailgating hardware with ease. The brand will even offer its own lineup of accessories specifically tailored to the trunk, ranging from lifestyle items to hardcore off-road equipment like upgraded bumpers, winches, and powered equipment like auxiliary lights.

Scout Motors

The design of the vehicles is slick, employing a good mix of retro and futuristic elements. The fascia helps to sell the connection to the old International Harvester models, but in a less direct fashion than what we’ve seen from the Blue Oval with the Bronco. The shape screams American 4x4, which is about as much as International fans could hope for. The interior is something old Scout fans could only dream of, with handsome material selection and large screens all around. We’ll have to wait to learn more about the brand’s infotainment setup, but we do know the trucks will benefit from over-the-air updates throughout their life cycle.

Scout Motors

The reservations books for both the Scout Traveler and Scout Terra models are officially open as of now right here. Applicants must put down a $100 deposit to secure their place in line, but the fee is refundable if you decide against a purchase. Scout claims that prices will start around $60,000 retail, or closer to $50,000 once the applicable federal tax credits are applied at purchase. That does help to make these machines a bit more tempting, but we still have years to wait: production in South Carolina isn’t expected to begin until 2027, a year behind the brand’s initial 2026 estimate.

That said, hopefully we get another look at the trucks once the production-intent variants are completed. Would you take one of the Scout models over their more established contenders? Let us know down below.

