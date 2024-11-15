Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Secret Speed Bump Surprises Motorists

Normally speed bumps are painted yellow or some other color that stands out, so drivers see them. In some areas they even put a road sign next to speed bumps, warning drivers of their exact position. But a video of a completely unmarked, secret speed bump on a road, causing cars to go flying, has taken the internet by storm.

The speed bump is just unpainted asphalt and since the video is taken at night, drivers can’t see anything in the darkness. Right from the beginning a speeding BMW launches off the sizable speed bump, landing on the road so hard the chassis scrapes the pavement, sending a shower of sparks spraying behind the Bavarian.

City garbage trucks also fail to spot the obstacle, spraying part of their load out as they hit the bump hard at speed. So do SUVs and other cars, some of them coming down at a strange angle and almost wrecking out.

Apparently, this speed bump is located in the Indian city Gurugram on Golf Course Road. Some people like to stand by it at night and watch the drivers, oblivious to the danger, go flying over it. We suppose that’s cheap entertainment.

But what we really want to know is, what’s the point of not painting the speed bump? Isn’t it there to get people to slow down? If drivers don’t know there’s a speed bump coming up, they’re obviously going to just keep going whatever speed.

By properly labeling the speed bump, it seems it would function better at getting drivers to slow down. That’s why everywhere else efforts are made to alert drivers to their presence. And that’s probably why people can’t believe the video when they see it, the whole thing is just so wild.

Check it out for yourself.

Images via bestviralvideosofficial/YouTube

