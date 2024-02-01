See the 2024 Lexus GX 550 From Every Angle
This is the third generation for the GX and it follows in the tire treads of the second generation GX 460, which was in production for an astonishing 15 model years (2009 to 2023).
The 2024 Lexus GX design is as clean-sheet as it gets; one that’s not just a complete departure from its excessively long-lived predecessor that wore multiple corporate faces, but one from the rest of the Lexus lineup as well. In concept, though, the new Lexus GX 550 is fundamentally the same: a luxury-lined, body-on-frame, three-row SUV that can actually go off-road. The 2024 GX 550 is as modern as the GX 460 was ancient.
