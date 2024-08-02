Read the full story on Backfire News

Semi-Truck Does Hit-And-Run On Car In Atlanta

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment when a semi-truck plows into the back end of a car stopped at a traffic light in metro Atlanta, then keeps going. This is the sort of nightmare scenario we hate thinking about because commercial trucks can do significant damage, but it’s even worse when drivers don’t stop and take accountability.

If you watch the dashcam footage of the hit-and-run, which Fox 5 Atlanta shared and we’ve included, the stopped car is in the second left-turn bay with a red arrow. There’s a green light for the other lanes and the camera car is waiting to turn left in the opposing turn bay.

The semi-truck in question veers from the through lanes all the way into the second turn bay without slowing down at all. We wonder if the driver was distracted and didn’t even notice the truck had swerved.

After it plows into the victim’s car, demolishing the rear portion, it pushes the sedan almost to the camera car which honks as the semi thankfully turns abruptly again, going into the through lanes of traffic as if nothing happened.

Throughout the sudden ordeal, the commercial driver doesn’t appear to apply the brakes even a little. It’s a miracle more cars weren’t hit.

Somehow, the victim wasn’t killed in the collision, although it sounds like he suffered serious injuries and will be recovering for some time.

Fox 5 Atlanta contacted the trucking company and someone who claims to be the owner said the semi driver suffered a medical emergency. The owner claims the driver pulled off the road a mile later and called police, explaining what happened.

It’s crazy you can be sitting at a red light one moment, minding your own business, then suddenly be hit by an eighteen wheeler. Even worse, the victim’s mother said she lost two family members not too long ago to a semi-truck crash, so the ordeal has opened old wounds.

