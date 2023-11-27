A Shark Blue Porsche Cayman GT4 Could Be In Your Garage For Just $25

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win this dream Porsche!

In an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts, a stunning Shark Blue Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, boasting a plethora of high-end features and valued at over $30,000, could soon find its way into your garage for the astonishing price of just $25. This 2022 model isn’t just a visual masterpiece; it's a powerhouse of performance, equipped with a 4.0L Flat 6 engine and a 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic transmission, promising an exhilarating driving experience.

Designed for both the track and everyday driving, the Cayman GT4 excels with its impressive 414 horsepower, capable of launching from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.2 seconds. Its striking Shark Blue exterior is not only eye-catching but also meticulously protected with over $5,000 worth of ceramic coating and full paint protection film, ensuring the car remains in pristine condition.

The GT4's interior is equally impressive, featuring a luxurious Leather/Race-Tex interior in Black, accented with vibrant Yellow Stitching. It’s further enhanced with LED Headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and a Light Design Package, adding to its allure and sophistication. The attention to detail in preserving the car’s appearance is evident, with the inclusion of Quantum Pro Stage 3 Ceramic coating that comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-term protection and sheen.

This dream machine also comes with a new Porsche car cover, underlining the meticulous care and maintenance that has been invested in this vehicle. The opportunity to own this high-performance, beautifully crafted Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 for an entry fee of only $25 is an unprecedented chance for car lovers.

This sweepstakes is not just about winning a car; it's about experiencing the pinnacle of automotive engineering and design. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 represents a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and aesthetics, making it our most significant and sensational sweepstakes prize to date. Don't miss your chance to make this exceptional vehicle a part of your collection. Enter today and get ready to potentially add a touch of Porsche perfection to your life.

