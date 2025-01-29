Shelby American Revives the GT350 Nameplate with a Roaring 810-HP Mustang

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Shelby American reclaims the iconic GT350 badge with a high-powered, 810-horsepower supercharged Mustang aimed at performance enthusiasts.

The GT350 is back, and this time, Shelby American is steering the wheel. Sixty years after introducing the GT350 and GT350R as race-ready Mustangs, Shelby has revived the legendary nameplate with its own high-powered, track-focused iteration. Unlike the Ford-produced GT350s of recent decades, this model is fully crafted by Shelby American, marking a significant shift in ownership of the badge.

Under the hood, the new Shelby GT350 boasts a supercharged version of the Mustang GT's standard Coyote V-8 engine, delivering a jaw-dropping 810 horsepower. This powertrain, coupled with a Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust, propels the GT350 far beyond its original small-block roots. Additional performance upgrades include lowering springs, front and rear sway bars, and a short-throw shifter for manual-equipped models, ensuring the car is as thrilling to handle as it is to drive.

Shelby hasn’t stopped at performance, either. The GT350 gets re-covered leather seats, a unique grille, and exclusive design elements, setting it apart visually from standard Mustangs. For buyers craving more, the GT350R offers a track-focused experience with carbon fiber enhancements, JRI race struts, and other advanced chassis upgrades. Limited to just 36 units, the R model emphasizes exclusivity and performance.

The base price for the Shelby GT350 starts at $109,995, provided it’s built on a 2025 Mustang GT with a manual transmission. In some states, the supercharger is sold separately due to regulatory restrictions, meaning certain GT350s may retain the Mustang GT’s stock 480-horsepower output. Pricing for the GT350R and the optional supercharger has yet to be announced.

With this revival, Shelby American cements its legacy of pushing Mustang performance to new heights, offering enthusiasts an unrivaled combination of power, heritage, and exclusivity. If you can handle the price tag, the GT350 promises to deliver an unforgettable ride.

