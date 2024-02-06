This Show n’ Tow Sweepstakes Ends In One Week

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If you wait, you're going to miss it!

In a spectacular celebration of the Ford Mustang's 60th anniversary, an exciting giveaway offers participants the chance to win a classic 1966 Ford Mustang, along with a modern 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck. This unique event, titled the Show & Tow Dream Giveaway, is set to make April 17, 2024, a memorable date for Mustang enthusiasts.

The centerpiece of this giveaway is a special-ordered, one-owner 1966 Mustang, fully restored to surpass its original glory. This classic pony car boasts V-8 power, a factory four-speed transmission, and factory air conditioning. It's a stunning representation of automotive history, sporting an original Candy Apple Red exterior paired with a stylish Parchment and Burgundy interior.

Understanding the need for a versatile daily driver, the giveaway also includes a custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck. This ninth-generation F-150 features a Race Red exterior and a black interior, powered by Ford’s legendary 400-horsepower 5.0L V-8 engine. It comes equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission with tow mode, the STX appearance package, and a Class IV trailer hitch. The truck's interior has been upgraded with a custom red/black leather finish by Katzkin.

Additionally, winners will receive the ultimate car trailer from Futura Trailers. The Futura Trailers Super Sport lowering trailer, a 16.5-foot open-bed trailer, is designed specifically for classic muscle cars, providing an easy way to transport the grand-prize Mustang.

This giveaway not only celebrates a significant milestone in the Ford Mustang's history but also supports veterans’ and children’s charities. Participants have the opportunity to make a difference with their donations while entering for a chance to win these extraordinary vehicles.

As the Ford Mustang approaches its 60th anniversary, this giveaway presents a unique way to commemorate the occasion. Winners will find themselves with a 2023 Ford F-150, a classic 1966 Mustang, and a Futura Trailers Super Sport car trailer in their garage, making for an unforgettable celebration of this iconic car's legacy.

