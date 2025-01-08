Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Single Mom Body Slammed In Road Rage Fight

People are shocked by footage of a petite single mom getting attacked in a road rage fight, then body slammed head-first into the road by a much larger man. The assault, which happened in Attleboro, Massachusetts was preceded by a minor collision. This is just more proof people are too wound up these days.

Watch a journalist get attacked in a road rage incident caught on camera.

We understand a car crash can be a frustrating thing to experience, but that doesn’t justify attacking someone else. In this case, CBS Boston reports the woman not only suffered a serious skull injury, several of her bones were broken and her eye socket was injured. All that over a minor collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman rear-ended the man’s vehicle at an intersection. How or why isn’t clear because the attack after the fender-bender has eclipsed all that, and understandably so.

After the crash, witnesses told police the man got out of his car, banged on the victim’s vehicle, yanked the woman out of her SUV, then picked her up, body slamming her onto the pavement. The single mother tried defending herself after being pulled out of her vehicle, as you can see in the brief clip of the attack, hitting the man in the face, but the difference in size and strength rendered that useless.

Exactly how the man was able to get to the woman in her SUV isn’t clear. We advise if you’re in an accident with someone who gets out of their vehicle and starts acting aggressive, drive off and call 911. Also, keep your windows up and doors locked.

Unfortunately, some people think they can put their hands on anyone else when they’re upset, so you have to be more defensive when interacting with other drivers. It’s sad people won’t act like mature adults.

Just remember, if someone hits you and you feel any rage developing, take some deep breaths before you get out and talk to the other driver. Try to talk calmly and if you feel you’re becoming too upset, step away and wait for police to arrive on the scene. Assaulting someone over a car crash isn’t the right thing to do.

Story continues

Image via CBS Boston/YouTube

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.