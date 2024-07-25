skoda superb hatch review 2024 01 front tracking

In a decidedly old-school format, the latest Skoda Superb follows the theme set by its predecessors.

Available in both estate and hatchback format, the Superb has plenty of equipment, is cavernous inside and offers a range of pure-combustion, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Including a diesel, even. Crikey.

The estate version has typically been received well in the UK, which is among the biggest markets. But Skoda is clear that the hatch version still has a place in its line-up, with fleets being its main customer base, taking up 85% of sales.

Skoda is hoping that the continuation of the hatch will draw in former lovers of the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volvo S90 now that all of these models are no longer sold in Europe. Even Volkswagen has ditched the Passat saloon, a car once viewed as the king of the business park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That gives us the opportunity to fill the gap for customers looking for a traditional offering,” says Tatiana Cizmar, from Skoda’s product marketing team. She says they want “roominess, practicality, usability, a good range of equipment". I mean, that does sound quite straightforwardly compelling.

So is the Superb now the leader in the mid-size B-segment class? Let's find out.

]]>