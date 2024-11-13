Photo: NASA

The International Space Station is set to die soon, with SpaceX contracted to deal the killing blow sometime in 2030. Now, after a test last Friday from one of the company’s Dragon rockets docked to the station, SpaceX is one step closer to killing the ISS for good.

At 12:50 PM last Friday a Dragon rocket did its first-ever “reboost” of the ISS, firing its rockets in order to add altitude to the station and keeping it afloat for a little while longer. The procedure needs to happen regularly, with the work traditionally done by rockets from Northrup Grumman or Russian outfit Roscosmos, but this marked the first time a Dragon has ever reboosted the station. Why suddenly ask SpaceX to do the work? Simple: The company needs data from pushing the ISS around in order to design a stake to plunge through the station’s heart.

The Dragon spacecraft itself won’t be what deorbits the ISS. Instead, SpaceX will build a bigger ship to knock the station down — no word yet on what fantasy name it’ll get, though I’m pushing for Dracolich. That deorbit vehicle will have triple the engines of a standard Dragon, but those engines will be the same units from SpaceX’s existing craft. Data obtained pushing the ISS around now will be relevant in building a bigger boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’ll be a genuine shame to see the ISS fall from the sky, but perhaps the station will end up in a better place. If there’s a heaven for machinery, I hope the International Space Station gets to go there by 2031. It can hang out with ASIMO at that great oil bath in the sky.

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.