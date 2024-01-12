Be The Star of the Next Cruise-In With This Awesome Cutlass 442 Convertible Tribute

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Who doesn't love a good tribute car?

A stunning reimagination of a classic, this 1972 Oldsmobile 442 Tribute Convertible marries the iconic style of the 70s with contemporary upgrades, creating an unparalleled driving experience. At its heart is a robust 350 V8 Rocket Olds engine, ensuring this beauty isn't just about looks but also about impressive performance.

The car's driving dynamics are enhanced with a 4-Speed Muncie Transmission equipped with a Hurst Shifter, providing a smooth yet exhilarating ride. The power steering and power disc brakes add to the ease of maneuvering, making it a pleasure to drive, whether cruising the city streets or hitting the open road.

One of the key features of this convertible is its power top, allowing drivers to effortlessly enjoy open-air drives on sunny days or secure coverage during less favorable weather. Adding to the comfort is the factory-installed air conditioning, a luxury that keeps the ride enjoyable regardless of the outside temperature.

This Oldsmobile 442 Tribute stands out with its new adjustable coil-overs on all four corners, ensuring a stable and responsive ride. The vehicle is built on a rock-solid GM body, which has stood the test of time, maintaining its structural integrity and aesthetic appeal.

With its VIN 3j67h2m182321, this convertible is more than just a car; it's a piece of automotive art, blending classic design with modern mechanics. Its presence is a nod to the past while embracing the future of car restoration and modification.

This 1972 Oldsmobile 442 Tribute Convertible is a testament to the timeless allure of classic cars and the endless possibilities that come with thoughtful restorations. It's a dream machine for classic car enthusiasts and collectors, offering a slice of history with the comforts and performance of contemporary vehicles.

You can see all of the cars and items on offer on Proxibid.

This vehicle is selling at OK Classics Auction on January 13th at the Firelake Arena. The location is 18145 Old Rangeline Road

Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801. For vehicle specific questions or to contact OK Classics directly, call Kenny Orf at 405-202-4890 or Jason O'Connor at 405-481-9411.

