Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Suddenly Leaves Company, No Reason Given

Jim Motavalli

Carlos Tavares has resigned as CEO of Stellantis. Filling the void in his absence is an interim executive committee chaired by John Elkann, according to Stellantis. The company says it will appoint a new chief executive in the first half of 2025.

The former Stellantis boss was set to retire at the end of his contract in 2026, but that timeline has moved up over a year to his sudden departure.

While the reason for his sudden resignation is shrouded in speculation, it could be, at least in part, due to the company’s North American operation. Legacy brands like Dodge and Chrysler are in the middle of major brand upheavals with the exodus of the perennial LX- and LD-platform Chargers, Challengers, and Chrysler 300 models. Chrysler, for example, is currently only selling a minivan.

Reuters reports that the resignation comes after Tavares clashed with Stellantis board members about ways the company could curb slumping sales. According to Reuters, Taveres wanted to focus on cost-cutting instead of on longer-term solutions for the brand’s problems.

Of course, there might be more to the story than just the North American product portfolio; there could also be pressure from the United Auto Workers that factored into this decision. About Tavares’s departure, the UAW tweeted: “On Sunday, UAW President Shawn Fain said the CEO’s resignation was welcome news and a ‘major step in the right direction for a company that has been mismanaged and a workforce that has been mistreated for too long.’”

Stellantis chairman John Elkann said in a release from Stellantis, “Our thanks go to Carlos for his years of dedicated service and the role he has played in the creation of Stellantis, in addition to the previous turnarounds of PSA and Opel, setting us on the path to becoming a global leader in our industry.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how this affects the North American side of Stellantis, and the global portfolio at hand. With Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram all in the middle of product launches, or brand repositioning, new leadership could help better allocate resources to make things easier for the North American brands.

Do you think Tavares leaving will help Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram? Tell us your thoughts below.