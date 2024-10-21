Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Stellantis Lays Off Warren Assembly Line Workers

It’s no secret Stellantis, parent company of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, etc., has been struggling. While we have been covering its dismal sales numbers for a while and claims of ballooning inventory at dealerships, it seems the automaker has found a partial solution: laying off 1,100 assembly line workers in Warren, Michigan.

Those workers were employed at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant where the Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram 1500 Classic have been made. With the third long-running product line done, it seems the automaker isn’t replacing the pickup with something else, at least for now.

Sometimes automakers will furlough or even lay off assembly workers while it shuffles production lines from one facility to another or ends a model line before launching a replacement. This doesn’t sound like that kind of situation.

News Nation reports the United Auto Workers union claims 2,000 Stellantis employees have been laid off recently, with more on the horizon. In other words, all is not well with the multi-national car giant.

As Stellantis recently disclosed, car shipments for the third quarter of this year in North America have declined 36 percent versus a year ago. Perhaps that’s helped solve at least some of the oversupply issue at dealerships, but it means the company is slowing down.

Stellantis has made some baffling moves lately. One of the biggest ones has been ditching V8 engines for the entire Dodge lineup and the Ram 1500. While the company has hinted the change was made to comply with government regulations, Ford has retained the V8 for the new Mustang, leading to an upswing in sales for the pony car.

Jeep has been struggling with an identity crisis as well under Stellantis leadership. We think it’s apparent at this point the French-Italian-American automaker doesn’t understand these three cash cow brands and that’s causing considering turmoil.

Image via Stellantis

