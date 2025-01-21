Stellantis Somehow Thinks It Can Go After Bentley And Rolls-Royce With DS

Métroz said: “We are premium [now] but our mission is to be more than premium. We would like to try to touch the luxury feeling.”

Métroz cautioned that this “takes time”, and despite it being a long-term goal for DS, the brand may never get there.

He continued: “It’s a lot of work, as the brand is very young. We only launched the brand in 2014. It probably takes more than 10 years, maybe 20 years [more] to have the positioning of a luxury automotive brand.”

On how DS could achieve “our dream”, he said: “We need to be very focused on the quality of the details.”