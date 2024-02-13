This Stock MKIV Toyota Supra Runs the Dyno Like It's 1993

The Zupra Channel on YouTube

The MkIV Toyota Supra is the longstanding king of the tuner car world. As such, unmodified examples of the Japanese sports car command huge premiums and are getting harder to find. Thanks to the team at The Zupra Channel on YouTube, we have a chance to watch one of those stock Supras challenge its factory output ratings on a dyno.

This particular car is a 1993 model in left-hand drive, complete with oh-so desirable six-speed manual gearbox. Under the hood sits the venerable twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE engine, to which the Supra owes much of its modern fame. When this car was new, Toyota officially rated the engine at 320 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque. That said, the car's performance has left many to suggest Toyota underrated that figure from the factory. Add to the fact that the 2JZ takes to modifications like few other engines, and it is no surprise these things became a tuner’s dream. This car managed to escape that fate for the first 113,000 miles, but that streak will come to an end. The crew at The Zupra Channel will be documenting their efforts to modify this example, though to what extent hasn't been shared quite yet. We do know that the owner has ordered a ton of OEM parts to begin the refurbishment, including new lights, suspension components, and an exhaust system.

Dyno testing of the car starts at around the 4:00 minute mark of the video. Despite lacking the drama of most of the 2JZ pulls you’ve probably seen, the car looks and sounds fantastic in its condition. We could definitely handle a bit more volume from the exhaust, as those turbos do a good job hushing the inline-six song, however. Lack of flames and massive blow off aside, the car put down a healthy 275 hp and 257 lb-ft at the wheels. Calculating drivetrain losses can vary pretty dramatically from one powertrain layout to another, but according to Weistec Engineering, a rear-drive car like the Supra can expect to see drivetrain losses of around 15 percent when equipped with a manual gearbox. Assuming the Supra is not outside of the norm here, that means that this particular example is making damn near all of the 320 crank horsepower that it left the factory with 31 years ago. While everyone is free to do what they like with their own car, it would be a bit of a shame to see such a clean stock example go deep into the modification rabbit hole.

