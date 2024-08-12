Read the full story on Backfire News

Stolen 1977 Dodge Ramcharger Found In A River

People dump cars in bodies of water for all kinds of curious reasons. One of them is to ditch evidence after a crime has been committed, which appears to be the motivation behind a stolen 1977 Dodge Ramcharger being dumped in the Seneca River in Upstate New York.

That truck was originally reported stolen back in 1981, so it’s possible the thing has been sitting underwater for over 40 years. If so, it probably has the structural integrity of a wet graham cracker, which might be why the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have it pulled out of the river.

The law enforcement agency said it’s about 20 feet down and sunken into the mud at the bottom, too. Getting it out will likely prove to be quite the challenge. Instead, a dive team was able to collect evidence, including the truck’s info to confirm the status of the Dodge.

Since the pickup truck was reported stolen, which obviously is a crime right there, that might not be the whole reason behind it being hidden under the water. Just the fact law enforcement says it’s been collecting evidence in the deteriorated wreckage is enough to make us wonder what they found.

It’s possible there are human remains in or around the Ramcharger. That would be cause enough to slowly process the crime scene and document everything as thoroughly as possible.

Other concerning items might have been found with the deteriorated truck. Trying to pull it out of the water could destroy evidence, so it’s possible the investigation will be a slow, painstaking process. Since the sheriff’s office isn’t disclosing anything right now, everyone is left to guess at what might be happening.

One thing we know for sure: vehicles found in bodies of water after being hidden away in them for years or decades are always so fascinating. The mystery surrounding them, combined with almost a sense of hidden treasure even though this Ramcharger is obviously ruined, is enough to make plenty of people eager to know more.

Image via Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook