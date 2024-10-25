Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Stolen Honda Hits Freeway Barrier At High Speed

While fleeing from police at high speeds puts innocent motorists at risk, an alleged Honda thief found out the hard way it can also turn fatal for the suspect driver. She put the crossover into the dirt on the shoulder of Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles, hitting a barrier head-on.

That primary collision caused the Honda to spin and start rolling repeatedly until it hit one cement pillar for an overpass, coming to rest on its wheels before it could hit a second pillar. While newscasters watching the event unfold expressed disappointment, others online have been less kind upon learning the female suspect didn’t survive.

We can understand why so many feel little to no sympathy for an alleged car thief who put countless other lives at risk to try getting away from police. These scenes seem to play out constantly in the many big cities lately. Quite a few people are tired of the constant carnage, both physical and financial, inflicted by thieves who feel they have the right to help themselves to others’ property, then risk others’ lives to get away with it.

Why exactly this suspect veered off the road isn’t clear. One reporter watching in a helicopter up above theorized the driver saw something she believed was a spike strip in the road and was trying to avoid it.

That’s possible, but going onto the unpaved shoulder is a dumb idea, especially at the speed the Honda was traveling. We would estimate it was going around 100 mph or so at the time, so even a little loss of traction could lead to a big wreck.

Others think she might have been distracted. Is it possible she was trying to call or text someone for help or guidance? We’ll never know for sure.

Image via Traffic Cam Watch/YouTube

