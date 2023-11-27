Stray Dogs Rip Apart Cars and Cause Up to $350,000 in Damage at Dealer

G Motors

Surveillance video captured a pair of dogs ripping fenders and bumpers off nearly a half dozen cars parked at a used car dealership in Houston, Texas. The dog attacks have caused between $100,000 and $350,000 in damage, ABC 13 News reports.

The dogs ripped into the cars in three separate incidents between November 6 and November 18. They got past the fence surrounding the lot at G Motors on Cypress Creek Parkway in Houston. Sales manager Gaby Fakhoury said at least five cars were damaged in the attacks. The damage goes far beyond a dent or a scratch. Many of the cars had their bumpers torn completely off.

Beyond just the car damage, G Motors says it's concerned about the safety of its employees and customers. The Houston Police Department has been contacted about the incidents. However, the agency said this is a civil matter and it cannot help in this situation. Police reportedly suggested the business hire a private investigator to find the owner of the dogs.

G Motors said there is a narrow gap at one point along their perimeter fence which seems to be the potential entry point for the stray dogs. The dealership was already planning on moving to a new location next month. Hopefully, that new location is more secure. A dog may be man’s best friend, but when it starts to rip cars apart and causes a quarter of a million dollars in damages, that is enough to strain any relationship.

You Might Also Like