Street Racing Husband Kills His Wife In Crash

It’s amazing to us how many supposedly grown up people with careers, kids, spouses, and other responsibilities go street racing like irresponsible teenagers. We keep seeing news stories like that, but few are as heartbreaking as this one out of New Jersey where a man street racing crashed, killing his wife.

Philadelphia street race turns fatal.

Authorities in Middlesex County have charged 32-year-old Benjamin Futerman with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide after his 31-year-old wife, Kristina Godich, died in the street race crash, reports Daily Voice.

The incident in question happened back on June 2 at about 1 am on Route 9 in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Using the data event recorder from Futerman’s BMW combined with surveillance footage, investigators have determined the German car was traveling more than twice the posted speed limit of 55 mph when it crashed.

Futerman was hospitalized for several days thanks to injuries he sustained in the wreck.

He was allegedly racing against 22-year-old Wilson Familia of Old Bridge, who was driving a Ford Mustang. Both cars crashed, with three passengers in Familia’s vehicle treated at a hospital for injuries. As a result, he was charged with aggravated assault, assault by auto, and two counts of aggravated assault.

In a moment of both drivers wanting to have fun, prove who was the better driver, or see which car was fastest, lives were forever altered. Not only did Futerman lose his wife, he might spend time incarcerated. Familiar could end up behind bars as well.

Street racing isn’t just harmless fun. While racing on a track or drag strip certainly comes with its risks, you’re at least in a controlled environment, often with first responders on scene and ready to assist. Sure, it might cost some money to take it to the track, but we don’t think one can put a price tag on the life of a loved one.

Image via Kristina Godich/Facebook/Daily Voice

