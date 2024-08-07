Stunning 1974 BMW 3.0 CS for Sale Through Motorgroup Auto Gallery

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A pristine example of German engineering, this 1974 BMW 3.0 CS is currently available for $107,995. With a mileage of just 62,283, this classic beauty is finished in Chamonix White with a rich chocolate brown leather interior, exuding elegance and timeless style.

This 1974 BMW 3.0 CS has been thoughtfully upgraded to enhance its performance while retaining its classic appeal. The original engine has been replaced with a powerful 3.5-liter M30 engine, known for its reliability and robust performance. Paired with a smooth five-speed manual transmission, this upgrade ensures a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined.

Designed by the legendary Wilhelm Hofmeister, this BMW 3.0 CS is not only a marvel of engineering but also a masterpiece of design. The car is equipped with a range of luxury features, making it a comfortable and enjoyable ride. These include power windows, air-conditioning, and a power sunroof, providing modern conveniences within a classic framework.

The exterior of the car, finished in Chamonix White, complements the sleek lines and elegant curves that are a hallmark of Hofmeister’s design. The paintwork is immaculate, reflecting the meticulous care that this vehicle has received over the years. The interior, upholstered in chocolate brown leather, adds a touch of sophistication and warmth, creating a luxurious environment for both driver and passengers.

This 1974 BMW 3.0 CS is a stunning blend of classic design and modern performance enhancements. With its powerful 3.5-liter M30 engine, five-speed manual transmission, and luxurious features, it offers an exceptional driving experience. The meticulous care taken in its upkeep is evident in its immaculate condition, making it a prized addition to any collection.

For those who appreciate the fine art of automotive design and engineering, this BMW 3.0 CS represents an opportunity to own a piece of history that continues to impress both on the road and at a standstill.

