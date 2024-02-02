This Stunning Dual-Ghia Convertible Sells Monday On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the world of classic cars, few names evoke the blend of American muscle and Italian finesse like the Dual-Ghia, and a beautifully restored example of this rare breed is now capturing the attention of car enthusiasts. Chassis #124, a stunning 1957 Dual-Ghia convertible, represents one of approximately 115 units produced by the iconic collaboration between Italian coachbuilder Ghia and Detroit's Dual Motors Corporation.

Acquired by its current owner in 1981, this exquisite piece of automotive history underwent a meticulous multi-year refurbishment, completed in the 2010s. Today, it stands as a testament to timeless design, finished in a sophisticated dark blue with a two-tone cream and blue leather interior. Under the hood, the car boasts a 315ci Dodge V8 engine, paired with a two-speed PowerFlite automatic transmission, combining classic power with smooth handling.

The Dual-Ghia's origins are deeply rooted in the Chrysler Firearrow concept cars and were brought to life by Detroit businessman Gene Casaroll and US Ghia representative Paul Farago. The car entered production in 1956 and quickly became a symbol of luxury and style, with each body crafted in Italy and final assembly taking place in Michigan.

The recent refurbishment of this Dual-Ghia saw its bodywork meticulously removed from the frame and repainted in the current dark blue. Its aesthetic charm is further enhanced by chrome bumpers with overriders, elegant fender vents, a retractable antenna, and the iconic Ghia quarter panel badges. The vehicle rides on a shortened Dodge chassis, featuring a front suspension with unequal-length A-arms and coil springs, and a live rear axle on semi-elliptical leaf springs. The power-assisted drum brakes on all four corners ensure a smooth and safe ride.

The interior of this classic convertible is just as impressive as its exterior, with power windows, a Town & Country AM radio, plexiglass sun visors, and a luxurious two-tone steering wheel with a chrome horn ring. The engine-turned instrument panel, with its array of gauges, adds to the car's vintage charm.

This Dual-Ghia, previously listed on BaT in October 2023, is now offered on dealer consignment, complete with an Arizona title. With less than 27k miles on the odometer and about 500 miles added since its restoration, this car is a rare gem that offers a glimpse into a golden era of automotive design and craftsmanship. Enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to own a piece of history that perfectly blends the best of American performance with Italian elegance.

