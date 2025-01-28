Supercharged LSA Chevy Nova: A Purpose-Built Beast for Driving Enthusiasts

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 557-horsepower Chevy Nova, featuring an LSA supercharger and no-frills design, delivers a thrilling, performance-focused experience.

While many custom car builds focus on eye-catching aesthetics and show-stopping flair, others prioritize performance and driving pleasure above all else. This supercharged Chevy Nova, built by avid car enthusiast Joe Whitney, is a perfect example of a purpose-driven machine that’s all about the joy of hitting the road.

Joe Whitney’s journey began with a stripped-down Chevy Nova he acquired for $3,800 after a previous restoration was abandoned. The Nova originally housed a stock 307 engine, but Joe had bigger plans. He swapped in a 6.2L L92 V8 engine sourced from a Cadillac Escalade and topped it with an LSA supercharger. The result? An impressive 557 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque delivered to the rear wheels on 91 octane pump gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working with a $50,000 budget, Joe completed the majority of the build himself, focusing on practicality and affordability. The Nova’s suspension features RideTech components with a four-link setup at the rear, complemented by Detroit Speed mini tubs that allow for wide 315 rear tires. Wilwood manual brakes handle stopping duties, ensuring the car’s performance is matched by its ability to brake effectively.

Weighing approximately 3,200 to 3,400 pounds, the Nova boasts an excellent power-to-weight ratio for enthusiasts who value thrilling yet manageable driving dynamics. Its exterior retains a patina-rich finish, maintaining a garage-built character that reflects its no-frills ethos. Inside, modern upgrades like a 12.3-inch Holley digital dashboard, a Sparco steering wheel, and Corbeau seats add functionality without sacrificing simplicity.

This Chevy Nova delivers a raw, engaging ride with stiff suspension and responsive steering. The supercharged V8 offers instant torque, while the modern interior upgrades ensure drivers stay connected to the car’s performance focus.

This build is a testament to prioritizing driving enjoyment over showmanship—a true enthusiast’s car made for the road, not the showroom.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.