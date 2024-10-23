This Supercharged Oldsmobile 442 Restomod Redefines Classic Muscle

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Discover the modern power and classic style of Ironworks Speed & Kustom's supercharged 1970 Oldsmobile 442 restomod.

The Oldsmobile 442, once a king of the muscle car golden era, has been given a stunning modern twist, courtesy of Ironworks Speed & Kustom. This iconic 1970 model has undergone a restomod transformation that brings it back to life with cutting-edge performance and technology, creating a dream machine for muscle car enthusiasts.

Powered by a supercharged LT4 engine that delivers an incredible 650 horsepower, this Oldsmobile 442 is far from its original form. Gone are the days of emission-choked performance; instead, this car now boasts a thrilling combination of vintage style and modern muscle. A custom-built modern chassis and suspension ensure that it handles like a dream, while a 10-speed automatic transmission and independent rear suspension allow for smooth and responsive driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironworks Speed & Kustom has taken this restomod to the next level, fitting it with advanced 14-inch disc brakes, Forgeline wheels, and Michelin tires for improved stopping power and grip. The upgraded exhaust system adds a deep, aggressive tone to the engine, making sure it sounds as mean as it looks. The interior stays true to its roots, with recovered stock seats paired with modern components and a functional center console to provide comfort and functionality.

What sets Ironworks apart is their innovative business model, which streamlines the process of creating these high-quality restomods. Rather than building one-offs, they have established a production line to deliver consistent quality and speedier delivery times. Customers can expect to receive their custom Oldsmobile 442 restomod in just eight months after placing an order. With a price tag of $450,000, this supercharged 442 restomod is more than just a car—it’s a high-performance masterpiece.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.