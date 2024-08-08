Superyacht Owned By Steve Jobs Crashes Into Another Multi-Million-Dollar Ship

You can’t park there mate. - Gif: 10 News First via YouTube

Apple founder Steve Jobs may be turning in his grave this week after the $130 million superyacht he commissioned came crashing into another multi-million-dollar yacht. The Venus ship was reportedly at anchor when strong winds blew it into another nine-figure ship.



Jobs commissioned the Venus superyacht prior to his death, however it wasn’t finished before he died in 2011 and was delivered to his widow a year later. The $130 million yacht remains in Laurene Powell Jobs’ possession and was recently spotted at anchor off the coast of Italy.

However, it wasn’t a simple spotting of the ship floating at anchor off the coast of Naples, Italy. Instead, the 255-foot vessel was seen plowing bow-first into another multi-million-dollar ship anchored in the Mediterranean, reports Boat International:

A source close to the matter has confirmed that a sudden change of wind led to the collision between the 78.2-meter Feadship superyacht Venus and the 104.6-meter [344-foot] Lady Moura off the coast of Naples, Italy. The statement read: “On 22 July while at anchor, Venus came into contact with Lady Moura, which was also anchored. No family was on board, only crew. The wind changed very suddenly, picking up from a breeze to 55 knots over the course of a few minutes.” It continued: “Neither boat dragged anchor, though the other boat was on a chain double the length expected in the depth of water they were in. Both captains were in discussion immediately following the incident about minor repairs needed.”

Footage of the crash shared across social media shows the bow of Venus heading straight for Lady Moura. People onboard Lady Moura can be heard shouting to the other vessel to stop before it crashes into the ship.

There’s a sinister grating sound as the pointed front of Venus scrapes along the side of Lady Moura, and the video’s poster has reportedly claimed that a “big scratch” was left by the crash that will cost “a lot to fix.”

The captains of both vessels have reportedly now met to discuss the damages sustained by the crash and essential repairs that must be made.

At least the only damaged caused to the two ships was as a result of the crash. After all, they were skirting danger in the Mediterranean Sea, which has been the scene of several killer whale attacks on ships in the past year.

