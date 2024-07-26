Surprise Visit from Vintage Car Delivers Heartfelt Reunion for Man with Terminal Cancer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A rare 1969 Chevrolet Nova Yenko reunites with its former owner.

For Stephen Milliner, a seemingly ordinary Tuesday afternoon turned into an extraordinary experience filled with nostalgia and love. As he pulled into the parking lot of Floyd Central High School, Milliner was greeted by his children and grandchildren standing next to a long, white trailer. Inside the trailer was a piece of his past—a rare 1969 Chevrolet Nova Yenko.

The sight of the car brought an emotional reaction from Milliner, who hadn't seen it since 1978. “Unbelievable!” he exclaimed, embracing his daughter Sherri. Decades ago, Milliner and his two brothers found the car abandoned in an Indiana cow pasture and restored it. Eventually, his brothers sold the car, and Milliner lost track of it.

The car's journey back to Milliner began when Sherri discovered an article online about Dennis Albaugh, an American billionaire businessman from Iowa, who had acquired the same Nova Yenko. Upon learning this, Sherri reached out to Albaugh, who generously agreed to transport the car 600 miles to Floyd County for a special reunion.

“I’m a very blessed man, believe me,” Milliner said, reflecting on the events of the past year. Diagnosed with terminal cancer last April, Milliner has faced many challenges. He recounted the moment he first felt the sharp pain in his rib while celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary, leading to his diagnosis.

The reunion with the Nova Yenko provided a joyful distraction and a chance to relive memories from his youth. Milliner took his wife, his steadfast partner of 50 years, on a joy ride in the car that symbolized so much of his early adulthood. “She’s the rock,” he said. “She’s the reason I’m here today. The person I am is because of her.”

Surrounded by his family, Milliner expressed deep gratitude for their support and the blessing of this special surprise. “God has his hand on me all the time,” he said, tears in his eyes. “You don’t find cancer that you’ve never hurt from before ever, unless God lets you know some other way. That’s the story and here I am. Very blessed…very blessed.”

Despite his diagnosis, Milliner remains active, continuing to coach football—a passion he’s shared with his children and grandchildren. With pride, he spoke about his coaching legacy and the joy it brings him.

After the emotional reunion and a ride in the beloved Nova Yenko, Milliner shared another piece of his automotive passion. Pulling out his phone, he showed a picture of his orange 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8, his dream car, which he bought two years ago. “I did eventually get to get my dream car,” he said, smiling.

The reunion with the Nova Yenko was more than just a drive down memory lane. It was a powerful reminder of the love and support that surrounds Milliner, a testament to the impact he’s had on those around him. “This is one of those things that’s a test, I’m sure,” he reflected. “You don’t know how much you’re loved until something like this happens.”

