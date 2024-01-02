This Suzuki Off-Road Concept Embraces Tiny Wheeling

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki has unveiled yet another cute off-roader we’ll never get on American shores just in time for the upcoming 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. Known as the Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept, this modified kei truck looks to prove that bigger isn’t always better on the trails.

The Suzuki Carry has been a mainstay of the kei segment in Japan since it arrived back in 1961, with this latest concept based on the eleventh-generation model. The show build began with the larger Super Carry model, which brings an extended cab layout for more interior space. Mounted in the middle of the truck is a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, which displaces a tiny 658cc. That mill is good for 50 hp and 44 lb-ft of torque, which should be more than enough to get this small truck over rocks and roots. A turbocharged variant of this same motor powers the much-loved Suzuki Jimny.

Suzuki hasn’t shared many specifics about the parts installed on the Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept, but a simple look tells us much of what we need to know. Up front you’ll find a diamond-plate front skid, as well as a set of recovery hooks should things go sideways. There’s also a large light bar located above the windshield, which comes mounted to an external roll cage. The interior has also been revised with sporty bucket seats and a set of tube doors. Out back there's a spare tire carrier, a set of jerry cans, and a breaker bar for any off-road tire changes. The parts come together to create a vehicle that looks like it'd be genuinely fun to take off the pavement, even if that trip involves more rock crawling than high-speed baja-bashing.

American off-road vehicles don’t seem to stop growing, leaving less room for error or exploration on the trails. While the Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept is probably a bit small for North American roadways, the idea of smaller off-roaders remains enticing. Not every off-road fanatic needs an F-150 Raptor R to dominate the desert, nor do our trails need to stand up to that sort of abuse at all times. Should Suzuki decide to actually build the Mountain Trail Concept, you’ll just need to wait 25 years to get your hands on one.

