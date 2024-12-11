Tavares Reportedly Pushed Back Against the Hemi

Stellantis



Carlos Tavares recently exited from the top position at Stellantis.



CNBC spoke with an anonymous source inside of Stellantis that cites Tavares as pushing against internal love for the Hemi.

Former Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis has returned to Stellantis after Tavares’s exit.

If you haven’t been following major automaker news, let’s get you up to speed: Carlos Tavares left Stellantis before his scheduled departure. Filling the void while the company looks for a replacement is Chairman John Elkann, who will help guide the business as part of an executive committee. As tends to be the case whenever a CEO leaves a company unexpectedly, details are starting to come out from sources that help paint the picture of what was going on, and CNBC reports that Tavares’s relationship with American brands was apparently, at times, contentious.

According to the CNBC report, which cites anonymous sources from inside the brand, at least one source felt that, despite the claims that Tavares made that the center of the brand was in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the true central hub of Stellantis was inside of France. The report also points toward Tavares pushing greener initiatives and not listening to North American calls to keep the famed Hemi V8 engine chugging along.

The report cites a source who says, “Everybody wanted to keep [Hemi],” said one source. “But it was, ‘You need to be greener,’” and there was little to nothing they could do to change the decision.

Of course, the Hemi is largely phased out of the current Stellantis portfolio and is currently stuffed inside of its Ram Heavy Duty trucks and inside a Jeep Wrangler 392. Taking the Hemi’s place in the internal combustion lineup is the series of 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 Hurricane engines, which will power the upcoming Dodge Charger Sixpack models and currently power Ram and Jeep vehicles.

In what appears to be too quick for coincidence, former Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis returns to Stellantis after his unexpected departure earlier this year. Kuniskis will jump back into a previous role at Ram Trucks.

It’s hard to say if Kuniskis can help Ram and the rest of the North American Stellantis brands change direction, but time will tell.

Do you think FCA would have designed a fourth-generation Hemi? Tell us your thoughts below.