Tesla to Add Screaming Goat Noises and Apple Podcasts to Cars via Software Update

Tesla officially announced the details of its 2023 holiday software update on Thursday. In typical Tesla fashion, the update includes a mix of key functional improvements along with a few whimsical ones.

The 2023 Holiday Update rolls out next week



Here’s what’s coming...



Custom Lock Sounds

Replace the horn lock sound of your vehicle with another sound—like a screaming goat 🐐



LAN Party on Wheels

Play your favorite games on the rear touchscreen 🎮



Rear Screen Bluetooth… pic.twitter.com/Xl2Q6YgS2b — Tesla (@Tesla) December 8, 2023

If you've ever wanted to lock your Tesla to the sound of a screaming goat, you are in luck. That ability will be added as part of the Custom Lock Sounds feature coming in the holiday update. Another highlight will be the addition of the Apple Podcasts app. This is significant as Tesla does not support Apple CarPlay, as the automaker prefers to use its own software. The Apple Podcasts app will be the first CarPlay app to make an appearance in the Tesla entertainment system.

Other entertaining updates will include a new light show called “The Arrival.” The game Castle Doombad will be available in the Tesla arcade. Beach Buggy, Polytopia, and Vampire Survivors all get updates. The games can now be played on the rear touchscreen. Another upgrade for rear seat passengers is that they will be able to use wireless Bluetooth headphones when using the rear screen.

There are plenty of functional updates included as well. For example, the navigation screen will now display speed cameras, stop signs, and traffic lights. If your Tesla is involved in a crash that triggers the airbags, it will now automatically call 911. A feature called High Fidelity Park Assist will provide you with a 3D rendering of your surroundings while you are parking. The blind spot cameras also get an update. They will now alert you with a red shading when you have your turn signal on and another car is detected in your blind spot.

The Tesla app is also improved with more live sentry cameras. The left and right pillar cameras can now be accessed, giving you a total of seven viewing angles. Also, the Tesla app trip planner is enhanced. You can now plan a multi-stop trip from the app and send it to your vehicle.

There is no specific release time for the 2023 holiday update beyond the announcement that it will be ready next week. So, Tesla owners keep an eye out for this new update. Don’t miss the opportunity to turn your car into a screaming goat.

