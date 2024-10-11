Tesla Cybercab Self-Driving Coupe Revealed with Butterfly Doors, No Steering Wheel or Pedals
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the fully autonomous Cybercab at the automaker’s We Robot event Thursday night.
Kicking things off, the Cybercab—which Musk also referred to as the "Robotaxi"—is a two-door coupe that Musk claims will hit production before 2027 and will have a market price of under $30,000. Though the CEO himself admitted his promised deadlines aren't always a lock.
“I tend to be a little optimistic with timeframes," Musk said.
Information on the self-driving coupe is slim, but there are some noteworthy details. First off, it doesn't have a charge port. Musk said this car will be juiced up completely by inductive charging. Also, it lacks pedals and a steering wheel, which means even though it has a sporty coupe design, this thing won't be built for driving enjoyment.
The Cybercab also gets butterfly doors, fully shielded wheel covers for each wheel, and a body that looks somewhat similar to that of the long out-of-production Volkswagen XL1. The front end has a design similar to the Model 3 but features a single body-spanning lightbar akin to the Cybertruck.
Musk says that he believes the car's self-driving tech, which will also be available on Model 3s and Model Ys, will be anywhere between 10 to 30 times safer than a human driver once it’s deployed.
Further details, such as performance specs and other features, were not disclosed.
