Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Needed Full Battery Replacement Before Owner Drove It A Single Mile

The Tesla Cybertruck has generally been a disaster ever since it launched. The list of things that have gone wrong is long, and that’s even before you get to the fact that it’s not a very functional truck, and used values are dropping quickly. At the same time, the Cybertruck seems to also keep coming up with new, innovative ways to test how far Tesla can push owners before they finally break. Like having them wait to take delivery because the truck’s battery already needs a replacement.

Over on the Cybertruck Owners Club, forum user natelarson who also lists his name as Nathan, wrote that on the day he was supposed to take delivery of his Cybertruck Cyberbeast, the showroom called him and said he couldn’t pick up the truck. Apparently, they couldn’t get it to turn on and eventually determined it needed its battery replaced. Oh, and did I mention he claims he received his call an hour before he was supposed to get the truck?

As you can imagine, the whole “battery doesn’t work” thing isn’t the kind of problem a few Tesla techs can fix in an hour. In fact, Nathan then posted a screenshot of a text message that appears to be from someone named Angela at Tesla’s Meridian showroom saying they were going to send his truck back and get him a new one that actually has a functioning battery. That’s probably good news for Nathan since it shouldn’t take more than a week, and Tesla isn’t exactly known for making speedy repairs. Plus, would you want a six-figure vehicle that had already had extensive work done on it?

Other commenters, of course, claimed this was actually great news since Tesla caught it before he officially took delivery. One commenter even mentioned having experience two delays and one unmatched VIN as part of receiving theirs. On one hand, it’s definitely valid that Tesla caught the problem before handing over the keys, but on the other hand, imagine ordering a Porsche 911 Carrera and getting a call an hour before you were supposed to take delivery because they discovered it needed a full engine replacement. That just wouldn’t happen.

Then again, it’s not like this is the first time anyone’s reported big issues with a Tesla delivery. They’ve been sloppy for years, and if you’re the kind of person who still thinks it’s a good idea to send $100,000 to Apartheid Clyde, you kind of deserve all the inconveniences that come with it.

H/T: Torque News

