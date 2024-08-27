Tesla Drops $50,000 Penalty Against Cybertruck Owners Who Sell Their Trucks

You had your fun, it’s time to admit this is ridiculous. - Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

So far this year, the Tesla Cybertruck has been bricked by car washes, gotten stuck on the sandy bank of a lake and been utterly destroyed by a YouTuber’s stress test. However, anyone lumped with the gargantuan electric pickup truck has faced some pretty strict penalties if they try to sell off their Tesla truck, until now.



When Tesla Cybertruck buyers took delivery of their electric vehicles, they were previously warned that they required Tesla’s permission to offload the trucks. In the terms set out by the brand, buyers were told that they risked a $50,000 fine if they broke this clause and could be barred from buying future models from Tesla.

However, those measures now appear to have been cut from Tesla’s terms of sale, reports Teslarati. According to the site, the automaker has relaxed rules around reselling the Tesla truck you don’t want anymore, meaning that we may be about to see a whole heap of bargain Cybertrucks hit Craigslist:

On Tuesday, some X users pointed out that Tesla had quietly removed the Cybertruck no-resale policy from its sales agreement, which banned buyers from selling their Foundation Series Cybertrucks within a year of taking delivery, at the risk of paying a $50,000 or more penalty. The removal of the section comes as Tesla has begun selling Foundation Series Cybertrucks more broadly, as buyers can simply purchase the EVs from the company’s online order configurator instead of having to purchase a reservation.

While the sales ban has only just come to an end, Electrek reports that Tesla hasn’t actually fined anyone for trying to flip their Cybertruck. Instead, the site found that the automaker did take steps to “blacklist” some Cybertruck owners who attempted to flip their massive EVs.

While Tesla retained a tight hold over the resale market for Cybertrucks, the electric pickup became the best-selling car above $100,000 here in America. However, it’s prevalence across America’s roads also saw it become something of a culture war on wheels.

Now that buyers are free to offload their massive EVs, we’ll be eager to see just how many jump at the opportunity. Especially because reports already found that around five percent of Cybertrucks were being resold while Tesla was monitoring the practice.

