Tesla drops Cybertruck lease price dramatically, offers free wrap

Tesla has dropped the lease pricing on its Cybertruck, with the base AWD version now costing $749 per month. This is the same Cybertruck build (core wheels, tactical grey interior) that Tesla is trying to sell from its existing inventory.

Leases for a Cyberbeast start at $1,000 monthly. Both Cybertruck options require $7,500 down on a 36-month lease and have a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year.

A brief history of Tesla Cybertruck lease options

In November 2024, Tesla debuted Cybertruck leasing for $999 monthly for its base model AWD variant. In December 2024, Tesla reduced the monthly lease price to $899 for the AWD model and introduced Cyberbeast leases for $999 monthly.

Why a Cyberbeast lease is now a dollar more per month is anyone’s guess.

Foundation Series Cybertrucks get a free wrap

The first 1,000 Cybertrucks, known as the Foundation Series, carry a $20,000 markup and add special “Foundation Series” laser-etched badging on the exterior, distinct cabin graphics, a bespoke white interior, and all-weather liners.

Tesla has had trouble selling its Foundation Series Cybertruck, with reports from December noting it was actually buffing out the “Foundation Series” etching and dropping the price. Tesla is now adding a complimentary vinyl wrap to unsold Foundation Series vehicles, which the automaker claims is a $6,000 value.

To redeem the free vinyl wrap, you must purchase a Foundation Series by March 31, and the vinyl wrap voucher must be redeemed by June 30 of this year.

Tesla has a Cybertruck-sized problem

We previously covered that Tesla is dropping prices on Cybertrucks in inventory to offload on-hand stock. Reducing the monthly lease pricing is another sign that while you may see Cybertrucks on the road, they’re not selling very well.

It is alarming that Tesla is still sitting on 1,000 Foundation Series Cybertrucks. Typically, owners prize those early-edition, limited-run models, and 1,000 Foundation Series Cybertrucks is not a large enough run to still have them sitting around.

Tesla allegedly sold upward of 30,000 Cybertrucks in 2024, with some estimating that the automaker would sell upward of 100,000 units in 2025 after shipping about a third of that in late 2024.

Final thoughts

In its most recent earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had nothing to say about the Cybertruck. The automaker's newest and most polarizing vehicle didn’t even earn an honorable mention.

That alone suggests that it is not selling as well as Tesla had hoped it would. If It were meeting internal sales expectations, Musk seems like the type who would relish the opportunity to discuss it.

The Cybertruck has also become a proxy for political slap-fighting online and in public and has been saddled with several unfortunate nicknames to boot. If Tesla had put effort into building a great truck instead of a truck-like vehicle, the ongoing saga of the Cybertruck might be a very different story.

