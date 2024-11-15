Tesla Model S Plaid on Drag Radials Faces Off Against 900-HP Hellcat-Swapped 'Cuda in Epic Rematch

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A weight-reduced Tesla Model S Plaid with drag radials challenges a 900+ horsepower Hellcat Plymouth 'Cuda in a thrilling dragstrip showdown.

In a thrilling battle of electric versus classic muscle, a Tesla Model S Plaid equipped with drag radials takes on a formidable 900+ horsepower Hellcat-swapped Plymouth Barracuda at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. The Tesla Plaid Channel’s owner, known for weekly Plaid drag race videos, recently debuted his latest setup at the 'Street Heat' event, featuring weight reduction and a fresh set of Nitto NT555RII drag radials mounted on Intense Wheels’ 19x10-inch forged rims.

This Tesla Model S Plaid, already a dragstrip powerhouse, has undergone modifications to trim about 140 pounds, reducing its quarter-mile time from 9.26 seconds to an impressive 9.15 seconds. While the car retains both front seats, door panels, airbags, mirrors, and even its 20-speaker sound system, the rear seats and other materials have been removed to help shave weight. The addition of drag radials marks the latest upgrade, and in its debut run, the Plaid clocked a solo time of 9.27 seconds at nearly 152 mph.

The real excitement, however, began when the Tesla crossed paths with a classic Plymouth Barracuda. Outfitted with a Hellcat Hemi V8, this ’Cuda boasts over 900 horsepower and weighs approximately 1,000 pounds less than the Plaid, setting the stage for an intense race. Both drivers, familiar rivals sporting the same competition number (#81), pushed their cars to the limit. Although the ’Cuda red-lighted, automatically granting victory to the Tesla, they both continued at full throttle, producing an extremely close finish: the Plaid clocked in at 9.26 seconds at 150 mph, while the Barracuda followed closely with 9.32 seconds at 148 mph.

The two dragstrip enthusiasts then set up a rematch, keeping spectators on edge as they awaited the outcome of this EV-versus-ICE showdown. The Tesla Plaid Channel promises more intense races in the future, so fans of both electric and muscle cars should stay tuned to see which car ultimately comes out on top in the battle of cutting-edge technology versus classic horsepower.

