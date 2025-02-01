The new Tesla Model Y looks a little too much like Cybertruck

The Tesla Model Y has been revamped, bringing forth new front and rear styling that echoes that of the Cybertruck. Unfortunately, the new-look Model Y is also more expensive than the former design.

The new model, codenamed “Juniper,” was announced in China a day after images were leaked online.

Related: Volkswagen cancels ID.7 EV for North America amid “challenging EV climate”

Tesla Model Y JuniperTesla

What’s new for the Tesla Model Y?

The front end has been slightly tweaked, with a "Cybertruck-esque" light bar spanning the width of the front fascia, just beneath the hood line. The headlights are also slimmer, helping make the new Model Y look more aggressive and stylish. 'Round back, there’s a thicker bar across the entire rear of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also a new camera on the front of the new Model Y, embedded at the top of the air intake on the front bumper. This should help with parking and could play a role in Tesla Autopilot's autonomous driving. Tesla claims the suspension has been tweaked, too, for a smoother ride, and the “acoustic glass” found in the Model 3 has been installed, which helps reduce interior noise.

Tesla Model Y JuniperTesla

A new light strip adorns the front of the interior dash and ventilated, electric rear seats, have a button in the trunk to raise and lower them, which has been included for increased storage space. A small touchscreen at the back of the centre console allows rear passengers to watch media or play games.

Tesla says the new Model Y can achieve 446 miles of range in its Long-Range AWD specification with 19-inch wheels – a 20-mile boost from the previous generation. Acceleration is also improved, with the new all-wheel drive Model Y achieving zero to sixty miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds. The previous generation did 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, for reference. Rear-drive versions hit 60 miles per hour in 5.9 seconds.

Related: 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max review: A proverbial homerun

Tesla Model Y JuniperTesla

How much does the new Model Y cost?

The new Model Y is significantly more expensive than its predecessor. Here’s how it breaks down:

Story continues

New AWD Model Y (Juniper) Launch Edition: $61,630 before estimated gas savings.

Current AWD Long Range Model Y: $49,630 before estimated gas savings.

Current RWD Long Range Model Y: $44,990 before estimated gas savings.

Tesla Model Y JuniperTesla

Final thoughts

Tesla made all the right upgrades to the Model Y without compromising what is one of the better EV SUVs around. Everything people love about Model Y – its long range, minimalist interior, and classic styling – has been improved upon.

A 20-percent price hike is a big problem, however. This price bump may dissipate as the new-look Model Y becomes the only Model Y available; Tesla has a propensity to launch vehicles at higher price points before introducing lower-cost options later.

Tesla Model Y JuniperTesla

Our concern is that the Model Y will no longer be the $40,000 EV SUV that dominates the market. At roughly $60,000, Tesla's updates won’t cut it in a profoundly competitive EV market for crossovers and SUVs, particularly one that is now edging into the premium segment.

Love reading Autoblog? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get exclusive articles, insider insights, and the latest updates delivered right to your inbox. Click here to sign up now!

Related: Cybertruck sees discount as demand wanes for Elon's gaudy monstrosity