Tesla reaches major manufacturing milestone with innovative battery technology — here's why it matters

Tesla just hit a huge manufacturing milestone, and it could be an even bigger win for consumers in the future, as InsideEVs reports.

The EV maker posted the news of their 100 millionth 4680 battery cell on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Produced our 100 millionth 4680 cell across all our factories! pic.twitter.com/3P2dO35OWJ — Tesla (@Tesla) September 14, 2024

The road to the milestone hasn't always been smooth. It's been more than five years since Tesla acquired Maxwell Technologies and began work on mass-producing the innovative, dry-coated batteries. As recently as this May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was issuing an ultimatum to cut costs and increase scale by the end of the year, per a report from The Information.

That's why the recent rate of production has been astonishing. InsideEVs notes that it took 29 months to produce the first 50 million of the batteries. The second 50 million took just three. That indicates a major breakthrough in production.

So what could this mean in the long run? The 4680 batteries harbor the potential to cut down manufacturing costs and provide a longer-lasting battery. Cybertrucks on the road already use the batteries. Those manufacturing savings and improved battery performance can make their way to consumers in Tesla's vehicles and in their listed prices.

Price is undoubtedly one of the holdups of drivers weighing the switch to EVs. Tesla drivers already save money on fuel and maintenance costs with access to the industry-leading Supercharger network. The government also provides incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act and state programs to purchase a number of Tesla models.

A cut in prices through more efficient manufacturing of the cutting-edge batteries can further entice drivers. That's not even considering how EVs like Tesla's decrease planet-warming carbon pollution while reducing our reliance on dirty energy, cutting down on noise pollution, and allowing for cleaner air.



Users on X were excited by the development and bullish about its future consequences.



"Congrats to the whole Tesla 4680 team who have been working through many challenges this year to get to this point," a user tweeted, alluding to the project's ups and downs.



One poster added their perspective: "How do you conceptualize 100 million 4680 cells? I translate it into Cybertrucks and it is mind blowing."



Another wanted to call out the star of the show, tweeting "Amazing! And this is an incredible image with Optimus holding it."

