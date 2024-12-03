Tesla tells workers on Cybertruck line no 'need to report to work' for the next three days

Tesla began deliveries of the Cybertruck last year. Tristar Media/Getty Images

Tesla told employees on its Cybertruck production line to take the next three days off.

Regular scheduling will resume on Friday, the company told staff.

Tesla shortened production hours for the Cybertruck line earlier this year.

On Monday, Tesla notified workers at the Austin factory where it assembles the Cybertruck to take the next three days off, according to a memo viewed by Business Insider.

"On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week (Dec. 3-5), you do not need to report to work," the memo said.



Workers were told they'd still receive eight hours of pay for each day they'd been scheduled to work.

The email said workers would return to the Cybertruck production line on Friday, December 6. Tesla also said some workers wouldn't follow the adjusted schedule, and those workers would be notified separately.

It's unclear why Tesla has temporarily changed the scheduling for the Cybertruck assembly line.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment from BI.

Factory workers on the Cybertruck line said their schedule had been inconsistent since late October. Four workers told BI that several times after arriving at work, they'd either been sent home or given additional training exercises or cleaning duties to fill their scheduled work hours.

At least one worker expressed frustration with the schedule changes.

"When I started at Tesla you could expect to get overtime pay, now I feel lucky to get 40 hours," said the worker on the Cybertruck line, who'd been with the company for several years.

When Tesla began deliveries of the Cybertruck last year, more than 2 million reservations were recorded in a tally, Electrek reported.



There have been signs that demand for the product may have begun to wane. The carmaker shortened the shifts for workers on its Cybertruck production line in April, according to a memo viewed by BI at the time.



Several reservation holders who were late to reserve the Cybertruck have reported receiving delivery of the vehicle — a sign that Tesla may be going through its reservation list faster than expected. After Tesla unveiled the pricing for the vehicle last year, several reservation holders told BI they didn't plan to order the vehicle.

