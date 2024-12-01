Tesla unveils new game-changing feature that will make life easier for drivers: 'A necessity'

A recent Tesla software update released to employees includes a handy feature in the Supercharger map that indicates pull-through locations.

This is perfect for electric vehicle drivers who have hitched trailers. Often this added load makes it harder for charging cables to reach. The folks at Teslarati noted that "getting Superchargers with proper stalls to support them is a necessity."

The Tesla update, 2024.44, previewed by Not a Tesla App, has a few other goodies.

Supercharging in cold weather will now prioritize heating up the battery and should improve overall charging performance. Defogging while Supercharging is going to be seeing some scheduling improvements throughout charging time, too.

Tesla is also adding a blind-spot warning while parked with this update. In addition to an audio alarm, the door won't open after the first pressing of the button if there's an object detected in the blind spot. A second button press will open the door as normal. The feature can be disabled altogether if preferred. An earlier update released in China included this feature, so it's encouraging to see it more available.

The 2024.44 update has a smattering of other inclusions, according to the patch notes. These include improved battery energy estimation, Czech navigation voiceovers, new content for the dash system's Polytopia game, and new security measures.

The features in this upcoming update are great for Tesla owners in particular, but the company has also opened the doors of many of its Supercharger stations to other car brands. Seeing extra allowances for trailers is equally good news for anyone driving other hitched EVs.

While the company released this update to employees in Europe, most updates are now available in the United States, according to Not a Tesla App.

Commenters on Teslarati were excited about the potential.

One person said: "Yes!! Perfect. This will help. Thank you, Tesla."

Another added: "It will be interesting to find out where the trailer friendly stalls are if this goes live in the United Kingdom as I have yet to see a single one. I've always had to unhitch my trailer when I charge."

In addition to this feature, Tesla has been busy rolling out other updates. Soon, drivers in the U.S. will have access to a new feature for adaptive headlights that will improve safety. The company has also teamed up with Uber to offer drivers incentives to purchase a Model 3 or Model Y.

Buying an EV is a big investment and a leap of faith, but that can pay off if your car is continually improving with charging efficiency and its overall experience. Owning one can lead to $1,500 in yearly gas and maintenance savings.

A steady stream of quality-of-life improvements like these are key to getting more folks into electric vehicles and lowering their transportation pollution.

