Tesla's Aging Cars Aren't Selling So Elon's Making Promises About AI And New Models

The CEO managed to get investors to pay more mind to Tesla’s potential in a future dominated by artificial intelligence than its sluggish sales and earnings at present. His astute sense of what the market wants to hear and incessant salesmanship will be put to the test after the close, when the company is likely to post lower revenue for the second quarter in a row and a fourth-straight drop in profit.

“The real game-changer for Tesla’s valuation lies in Musk’s ability to convincingly position the company as a leader in AI and autonomous technology,” said Adam Sarhan, founder and chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments. “This narrative shift is critical for justifying Tesla’s premium valuation compared to traditional automakers.”

Tesla’s unpredictable shares have long been at the whims of the CEO’s charisma and controversy, and investors appear to be bracing for more of the same heading into another set of earnings.

Options trading implies the stock could be headed for an 8% move in either direction off the second-quarter results, with Musk likely to further address Bloomberg’s July 11 report that the company had postponed an unveiling of robotaxi prototypes that had been slated for August.

While Musk has confirmed that he asked for “an important design change” to the front of the vehicles, he didn’t elaborate on the alteration or say how much extra time the company needed to get the cars ready.

“Tesla’s Q2 print will likely be a tough call for investors given all the moving parts,” said Tom Narayan, an equities analyst at RBC Capital Markets who rates the shares the equivalent of a buy. “Some of this move is probably related to the upcoming robotaxi event. We expect it could help change the narrative on the stock and are big believers in the thesis, but wonder how much is already priced in.”