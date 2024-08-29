Tested: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe Rolls In Like Thunder

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has been downgraded—sort of, but not really. It's now known as the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, ditching the S from the name. While that hints at a potential newcomer to occupy that slot, it's not like the Turbo E-Hybrid has become worse in any way. In fact, with a lower starting price and gobs of additional power, the deal is actually sweeter.

When it was known as the Turbo S E-Hybrid, this hopped-up Cayenne paired an electric motor with a twin-turbo V-8 to produce 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. As part of a larger refresh for 2024, the Turbo E-Hybrid found some extra scraps of power, boosting net output to 729 horses and 700 pound-feet. For those of you keeping track at home, that's 79 horsepower and 74 pound-feet more than the Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe, although that model lacks e-motivation.

What happens when you throw that much power into a 5672-pound SUV? In this case, the answer is magic—angry, white-hot magic. When we tested a 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, we recorded a 3.2-second rip to 60 mph. With this newfound power under its belt, the 2024 Turbo E-Hybrid managed the same feat in 3.1 seconds, before continuing on to complete the quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds at 124 mph, a 0.2-second and 3-mph improvement. Just for kicks, we recorded a 60-mph run under electric power alone; while it took some careful footwork to keep the V-8 from kicking in, we managed to accomplish this silly sprint in an equally goofy 13.1 seconds.

The soundtrack from the (standard) valved Sport exhaust is simply delightful; as you lean on the throttle, the 4.0-liter V-8 sounds like a thunderstorm coming over the hills, and every lift of the right foot is met with just the right amount of burbly overrun. Even though the Cayenne Coupe's cabin is well insulated, that eight-pot clamor penetrates all panels, as evidenced by our 83-decibel recording at wide-open throttle.

Of course, being a plug-in hybrid, the only way to get that gas engine running all the time is to switch into either Sport or Sport Plus mode, where electric power plays the role of power adder instead of efficiency promoter. In these modes, the gas engine will generate charge for the 21.8-kWh battery, ensuring there's enough e-twist at the ready. And the Turbo E-Hybrid is a bona fide hustler, positively rocketing its way from corner to corner. It's a performer on paper, too, achieving a grippy 0.98 g of stick around the skidpad thanks to aggressive optional Pirelli P Zero Corsa PZC4 tires. Braking is even more sports-car-like, with the Cayenne's 144-foot stopping distance from 70 mph just a foot longer than the last 911 Carrera T we tested.

Thankfully, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe's sportier drive modes don't turn the ride into an overly stiff mess. Two-chamber air springs and adaptive dampers offer three different modes—Normal, Sport, and Sport Plus—but all three are suitable for on-road use, although obviously there's a greater deal of chassis communication in the stiffer settings. A few simple touchscreen taps are all it takes to shuffle the variables around, and we found our usual arrangement best for Michigan's questionable pavement (suspension in Normal, powertrain in Sport).

While the electric motor sandwiched between the Cayenne's V-8 and eight-speed automatic transmission does a commendable job on the torque-fill front, it also works admirably on its own. On its own, the e-motor produces 174 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to allow engine-off operation in typical errand-running. And the battery proved good for 39 miles of range in our 75-mph highway range test. Understandably, the combined powertrain is not overly efficient, ringing in at 22 mpg on our highway fuel economy test after the battery was depleted.

The Cayenne's eight-speed automatic might be its weakest point. The electric motor is stuck sending its power through the slushbox, so your serene e-cruising is often punctuated with random head bobs as the ECU rows through the gears. No matter the mode, though, the transmission offered up some annoying herky-jerky movement downshifting to second and first gears under standard deceleration. Fast shifting and hard engagement are fine for spirited driving, but not so much for a trip to the 7-Eleven.

Porsche's 2024-model-year Cayenne updates are comprehensive, even without including the trim shuffle and power bump. This mid-cycle refresh brings tweaks to the front and rear fascias, but the cabin received the bulk of the changes. A 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster puts all the relevant data in front of you, while the 12.3-inch touchscreen tackles infotainment duties and is laid out in a way that's easy to master. The center console's armrest cubby isn't very large, but there are plenty of other hidey-holes within reach. And, despite its more curvaceous silhouette, the Cayenne Coupe's truncated roofline doesn't really affect adults sitting in the back seat.

In a decidedly un-Porsche move, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is actually less expensive than the less powerful model it replaces. The 2023 Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe asked an eye-watering $175,250, but the 2024 Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe dropped that down to $153,050 (and the regular, non-coupe body style is cheaper still at $148,550, though both are set to rise by roughly $10K for 2025). Naturally, our test model was loaded to the gills with options, including $1280 for rear-axle steering, $9980 for carbon-ceramic brakes, and $13,510 for the Premium Package Plus and Lightweight Sport package that includes a carbon-fiber roof. All told, our test car rang in at a meaty $190,210. And just like that, the "lower price" has disappeared into thin air.

At its core, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe is a jack of all trades, but hardly a master of none. Its potent electrified powertrain makes quick work of switchbacks and short eco-friendly commutes alike, while the interior continues Porsche's tradition of offering a comfortable, richly appointed space that doesn't suffer from overwrought design. And if this is what the Turbo is like, we're even more excited at what awaits us from a future Cayenne once again wearing the Turbo S badge.



