Thanks to Roush, Your 2024 Mustang Could Have 330 More HP

This will seriously beef up your Mustang.

Renowned Ford aftermarket tuner Roush Performance has unveiled an exhilarating new supercharger kit for the 2024 Mustang GT, equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote DOHC V-8 engine. This enhancement promises to transform the stock Mustang GT into a beastly powerhouse, boosting its output to an impressive 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque. These figures represent a staggering increase of 330 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque over the factory specs.

The Roush supercharger kit is compatible with both automatic and manual transmissions, featuring an inverted Eaton TVS R2650 blower with a front inlet, dual intercoolers, and an 84-mm pulley. This setup achieves peak boost at 13 psi, reaching 7500 RPMs. Roush has designed the kit to reuse the 80-mm dual throttle bodies and other induction components that Ford included in the latest generation of the Mustang, ensuring a seamless integration with the existing engine design.

One of the standout features of this supercharger kit is its inverted design, which optimizes intake temperature management through high-efficiency dual intercoolers and a Bosch PCE pump. This setup ensures the engine receives cooler, denser air, enhancing performance while maintaining reliability. Additionally, the supercharger belt runs closer to the engine thanks to a custom-designed front-end accessory drive, which reduces crankshaft load and increases overall durability.

The kit also includes twin cone fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, and pre-gapped Ford Performance spark plugs with a lower heat range, all crucial for managing the increased power output. Roush provides access to their performance software, allowing owners to fine-tune their Mustang’s performance to their specific preferences.

For those eager to be among the first to experience this performance boost, Roush is offering a limited number of launch-edition supercharger kits priced at $9995 each. These launch editions come with Jack Roush’s signature laser-etched into the blower and access to proprietary Phase 2 tuning. Standard Phase 1 and Phase 2 kits will be available later in the year, offering enthusiasts more options to upgrade their Mustangs.

In summary, Roush Performance’s new supercharger kit promises to elevate the 2024 Mustang GT to new heights, delivering unparalleled power and performance. For Mustang enthusiasts looking to push the limits of their vehicle, this upgrade is a game-changer.

