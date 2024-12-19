Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Thieves Trick Dealership Out Of Mercedes

We often see car thieves sneaking into dealerships in the dead of night, but a trio of them just strolled into one during daytime hours, tricking their way into a free Mercedes. The way they did it was so simple, we can’t believe it worked. And we’re wondering if the employee who fell for the trick isn’t out looking for a new job.

Man comes up with a brilliant way to steal from a dealership.

The theft was recorded on surveillance cameras, but unless you know what happened, just from the footage everything looks normal. A dealership in Marietta, Georgia had a busy day on December 14 so when three men walked into the showroom inquiring about a Mercedes-Benz CLS on the lot, the receptionist told them it would be a minute before a salesman could help.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the guys went out onto the lot to look at the Mercedes sedan for themselves. That wasn’t too unusual, so no suspicions were raised. Then one of them returned, asking the receptionist if he could get the keys to unlock the trunk. As the dealership owner tells Fox 5 Atlanta, that was against company policy and was a huge mistake.

That was all it took for the thieves to get the vehicle, no fake driver’s licenses, armed robbery, or any fuss at all. The one guy just got the key, all three climbed in, and they drove off without any opposition.

The dealership is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft. According to the owner, another dealer was approached by the same guys not too long after as they tried the same trick again.

It makes us wonder if these guys travel around and just keep trying the same method for stealing cars, sometimes fooling employees into handing over the key. And it make us wonder if the receptionist still has her job.

If you work at a dealership, beware smooth, fast-talking people like this. And never just hand keys over.

Image via Fox 5 Atlanta/YouTube

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.