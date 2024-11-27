Three Dead After Cybertruck Crashes, Bursts Into Flames

Three people died and another was injured in the crash. - Screenshot: KPIX | CBS NEWS BAY AREA

Three people have died and another person is in hospital after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and burst into flames in California in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The truck reportedly mounted a curb, smashed through a barrier and got wedged in between a tree and a wall before bursting into flames.

A Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck crashed in Piedmont, California, early this morning, reports ABC7 News. Three people inside the truck were killed in the collision, while a fourth was pulled from the wreckage by the driver of a car following behind, as ABC7 reports:

Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan says that the truck “jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree.” The truck notified 911 of the crash, and police say moments later a second car pulled up to the scene and the driver managed to pull one person out of the Cybertruck. This person was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear what their condition is.

When officers arrived on the scene, the wreckage of the truck was already engulfed in flames, adds local news outlet KTVU2. Police and firefighters soon closed off a section of street where the crash happened while they worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the crash and the ensuing blaze is not yet known and authorities haven’t yet released the names and relationships of the people involved in the collisions, as KTVU2 adds:

“This is just a tragic loss of life,” [police chief Jeremy] Bowers said. “We don’t know the cause of the collision and during the holiday season, our hearts go out to the families that are going to have to deal with this tragedy.”

This is the third deadly crash involving the Tesla Cybertruck this year, and follows a horrific crash south of the border that left a woman in a critical condition and led company boss Elon Musk to call the truck “tougher than a bag of nails.”

A second deadly incident involving the electric pickup is also under investigation to try and determine how the truck crashed and what led it to burst into flames and burn so violently.

