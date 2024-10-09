Three Iconic Pontiacs Set to Headline GAA Classic Car Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Three iconic Pontiacs, including a rare 1970 GTO, headline GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro this November.

Classic car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction at The Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina this November. The event promises to feature some of the most iconic Pontiacs from the muscle car era, with three standout models ready to cross the auction block: a 1969 Pontiac Trans Am, a 1970 Pontiac GTO Convertible, and a 1967 Pontiac Firebird Pro Touring.

First up is the 1969 Pontiac Trans Am, a prime example of Pontiac's commitment to performance. This extensively restored Trans Am boasts a powerful 400 CID Ram III engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Originally sold at Amburn Pontiac in Raleigh, NC, it comes equipped with rally gauges, bucket seats, Rally II wheels, Goodyear Polyglas G70-14 tires, and a folding rear seat. The tilt wheel and Soft Ray glass add a touch of comfort to this high-performance classic, and it even includes a full-size spare tire for those long drives.

Next is the 1970 Pontiac GTO, one of only 241 built that year. This rare 455HO convertible has undergone a meticulous frame-off nut and bolt restoration, showcasing its original burgundy finish with a black convertible top and interior. Fitted with an automatic transmission, the car also includes factory A/C, power steering, power disc brakes, and a power-operated top. This vehicle not only offers performance but also delivers comfort and style, making it a highly desirable collector's piece for those looking for a genuine Pontiac convertible from the muscle car golden era.

Rounding out the trio is a modernized classic, the 1967 Pontiac Firebird Pro Touring. This custom-built Firebird is equipped with an LS2 6.0L engine featuring an LSX EFI system and a BTR Stage 4 cam. It also comes with a T56 Magnum six-speed transmission, Moser 9" 4:11 Posi rear, Ride Tech coilover suspension, and Tru-Turn steering. The extensive modifications include tubular control arms, a mini-tubbed rear with a four-link setup, and 14" Wilwood disc brakes on all four wheels. The interior features custom Dakota VHX gauges and 18x9 and 18x11.5 Forgeline wheels, making this Firebird not only a high-performance machine but also a modern showpiece.

These classic Pontiacs represent a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Whether you’re interested in an all-original restoration or a modernized muscle car, the GAA Classic Car Auction has something for every Pontiac fan.

Join us at The Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina for GAA Classic Car’s November Auction. The sale takes place November 7-9.

