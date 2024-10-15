Top 5 hybrids under $40K that get 40+ MPG — and only one is a Prius

When you think of a hybrid, you think of a Toyota Prius. While the pioneering mild hybrid (combining an internal combustion engine and battery-powered motor) still reigns supreme more than 25 years after its debut, other sedans remain competitive. These hybrids keep it under $40,000 and well above 40 miles per gallon for fuel efficiency.

Happily, some of the most affordable hybrids are also the most efficient — that’s a win-win. Upfront costs stay within budget, and money at the pump doesn’t flit away. Note that the top five are all smaller, lighter sedans, but some sub-$40,000 compact SUVs are vying for a spot in the hybrid hall of fame, like the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Ford Escape Hybrid.

The newest Prius saw a major turning point in 2024 with a massive restyling and more power. But one thing has stayed the same — its combined miles per gallon rating is still sky-high at 52 mpg. The average fuel efficiency for gas-powered cars is just over 26 mpg. Leading the hybrid pack, the Prius has maintained its reputation for fuel savings. Pricing for 2024 started at $27,950. The 2025 model year has not been released yet.

Giving the Prius a run for its money is the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. One of its trims, the base Blue, even exceeds the Prius’ efficiency with 54 mpg combined. Its higher SEL Sport and Limited trims both return 50 mpg. The best part? The most efficient base trim is also the most affordable, starting at $26,250.

Toyota is all about hybrids, and its Camry lineup is now 100% a battery-gas blend, marking 2025 as a pivotal year for the nameplate. No matter which Camry trim you choose, you’ll get hybrid fuel efficiency. The best trim is the front-wheel-drive base LE with 51 mpg, starting at $29,535. The other trims begin to drop off slightly, like the XSE with (only!) 44 mpg combined. The higher trims are more aligned with the efficiency seen in hybrid SUVs, like the 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid.

Toyota is going all-in on hybrids for its Corolla sedan. The economic classic has five different trims, with the base LE starting at $23,625 — the most affordable hybrid on this list. The top trim, SE AWD, starts at $27,465. Its combined mpg hits 50 with its 1.8-liter four-cylinder gas engine, keeping it competitive in the hybrid market.

Honda may not be as synonymous with fuel efficiency as Toyota, but its hybrid Accord achieves up to 48 mpg combined. The hybrid has been available since 2005 and is paired with a 2.0-liter inline-four engine. While the hybrid version is more expensive than the traditional Accord — starting at $34,750 for the Sport trim compared to $28,295 — the savings should hopefully make up for it at the pump.

Final thoughts

For those not ready to take the plug-in or all-electric plunge, a mild hybrid like the Toyota Prius is the next best bet. You’ll get great gas mileage without having to deal with charging cables, though you’ll still miss out on some of the most fuel-efficient driving options available. A growing list of hybrid competitors is nipping at the Prius’ heels, but Toyota continues to dominate with this powertrain.

