Here are the top 5 most ‘reliable’ car brands in America right now — does your vehicle make the list?

For most Americans, cars are more than a convenience — they’re a lifeline. They get us to work, bring the kids to school and offer the freedom to go wherever we want, whenever we want. But that freedom comes at a price.

At the close of 2024, the average annual cost of owning a new car was $12,297, or about $1,025 per month, according to AAA. When you factor in fuel, insurance, maintenance and depreciation, it’s no surprise that a car can become a financial black hole.

That’s why reliability matters. If you’re sinking money into unexpected repairs or finding yourself stranded on the side of the road, you’re losing not just dollars, but peace of mind. Consumer Reports has identified the top five most reliable car brands in America, giving you a roadmap to avoid those headaches.

The most reliable car brands in 2025

5. Acura

Acura, the upscale offshoot of Honda, combines luxury with dependability, making it a standout choice for drivers chasing style and substance.

Models like the MDX and RDX SUVs are known for their solid engineering and smooth performance, while the brand’s focus on reliability keeps repair bills in check. With high resale values and advanced safety features, Acura remains a smart, reliable choice.

4. Honda

A favorite in American driveways for decades, Honda’s reputation for reliability is as strong as ever. The Civic and CR-V, in particular, are models that consistently deliver on promises of durability and low maintenance costs. Like Toyota, Honda’s lineup scores well on Kelley Blue Book’s resale report.

3. Toyota

Toyota is the world’s second-largest automaker, becoming a rock-solid brand by delivering vehicles that just don’t quit. Whether it’s the Camry, Corolla, or RAV4, Toyota’s dedication to quality and practical design has generally meant fewer trips to the repair shop.

2. Lexus

Toyota’s luxury offshoot, Lexus, has built its reputation on a foundation of its parent brand’s reliability. Whether it’s the smooth-driving ES sedan or the popular RX SUV, Lexus enjoys a reputation of luxury that lasts. The brand landed four models in CR’s survey that scored above average reliability.

Lexus’ high resale value and safety scores help to keep customers loyal, but it’s worth noting that Toyota is still recovering from allegations in 2024 that it falsified and mishandled safety data.

1. Subaru

At the top of the reliability rankings sits Subaru, a brand synonymous with all-wheel drive and practicality. Models like the Outback and Forester are staples among outdoor enthusiasts and suburban families alike, offering robust engineering and top-tier safety features.

Subaru’s secret? Consistency, says Consumer Reports: “Subaru’s cars share many reliable components,” said Steven Elek, who leads auto data analytics at the publication. “This commonality means that when Subaru redesigns a vehicle, it can make fewer incremental changes by carrying over dependable systems. This reduces the risk of new problems.”

Save thousands by buying smart

Investing in a reliable car is about long-term financial stability, but buying a dependable vehicle doesn’t mean you need to splurge on a brand-new model.

Most buyers should at least consider a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle. CPO cars offer many benefits of new cars, such as warranties and rigorous inspections, but at a lower price than a brand-new model. For example, a three-year-old Honda Accord or Toyota Camry can save you thousands upfront while delivering years of dependable service.

Another strategy calls for avoiding the first model year of any new design. First-year models frequently come with bugs and kinks that manufacturers need time to work out. Waiting two or three years gives automakers the chance to refine their designs — and often allows you to find a used model at a significant discount.

Timing your purchase strategically can also help. The end of the calendar year is an excellent time to buy, as dealerships slash prices to make room for next year’s inventory. Pair that with incentives like low-interest financing or rebates, and you could walk away with a great deal on a reliable vehicle.

Finally, don’t overlook the total cost of ownership (TCO). Fuel efficiency, insurance rates and maintenance costs can vary dramatically between models. Tools like Edmunds’ TCO calculator can help you estimate how much you’re likely to spend over five years, giving you a clearer picture of a car’s true affordability.

