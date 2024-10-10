Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Tow Truck Stops Wrong Way Driver In Phoenix

We see way too many wrong way fatal crashes all around the country, many of them caused by intoxication. Usually when someone stops a wrong way driver on a highway using their vehicle it’s a cop and they do so at great personal risk. But this story out of Phoenix, Arizona features a tow truck driver who decided to do the right thing before someone else was hurt seriously or worse.

It happened in the early morning hours on northbound Interstate 17 when the tow truck operator was in the fast lane, coming across the wrong-way driver, reports Fox 10. He noticed before that people in the southbound lanes were flashing their lights, trying to get his and other northbound drivers’ attention.

Fortunately for the driver, he was in a heavy wrecker for commercial trucks instead of something smaller. Perhaps the imposing size of the vehicle caused the wrong-way driver to stop her crossover, both rides coming nose to nose as the tow truck put on his emergency lights to help avoid a rear end collision.

But the guy didn’t stop there. He got out of his vehicle and had the woman roll down the passenger window, putting himself at risk. Sure, he was wearing his high visibility jumpsuit and his truck was running strobes, but tow truck operators sometimes get plowed over in situations like this, so it was an act of bravery.

He put the transmission in park and took the woman’s keys, noting she was either intoxicated or something else made her “out of it.” Officials have only said they took the female driver into custody, declining to comment on her condition or what caused her to drive the wrong way.

Whatever the ultimate reason, this is a reminder that if you’re not in the right condition to drive, don’t get behind the wheel. You’re putting yourself and others at risk unnecessarily.

